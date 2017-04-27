Neepawa’s budget details unveiled

On Tuesday, Apr. 18, the Town of Neepawa’s 2017 financial plan were made public. (photo by Eoin Devereux)

By Eoin Devereux

The Town of Neepawa has decided to go on a major spending spree with its new budget. Fortunately, local ratepayers, for the most part, won’t be the ones asked to pay that bill. On Tuesday, Apr. 18, the Town Council unveiled details for its 2017 financial plan, which has allocated $8,402,475.69 towards the general operating fund and $12,755,978.51 to the utility operating fund.

Those numbers are much higher than the 2016 numbers, when council set aside $7,655,027.81 towards general operating and $5,047,751.51 for utility. While that is a massive single year increase, Mayor Adrian de Groot stated that the majority of the money will come from the Town’s reserve fund, which has been accumulating for several years.

“Depleting the reserves is always a difficult thing, a number of councils and a number of budget have contributed to that build up of the reserves, but we have some fairly significant and costly items that are planned. Not necessarily immediately, but certainly within the near future,” noted de Groot. “It would be irresponsible not to look at those reserves as levelling out the tax increases.”

Because of the use of reserve funds, the tax impact to residential property owners will include a mill rate increase of just 1.99 per cent. For a home with an assessed value of $200,000, that will mean ratepayers will pay an additional $40.23 in taxes for the year. On a commercial property with a value of $500,000, the increase will be $145.00.

The majority of new spending being planned is going towards the capital plan, which includes the construction of the new fire hall and water, sewer and lagoon upgrades and expansion.

As part of the budget allocations, $109,495.95 has also been set aside for grants to organizations, including $85,000 towards the Yellowhead Centre, $6,500 for ArtsForward (the former Viscount Cultural Centre) and $4,500 to assist with the operating costs at NACTV. Other organization of note receiving support include Neepawa Minor Ball, Home Assistance Neepawa and District (HAND), Neepawa in Bloom, Citizens on Patrol, Beautiful Plains (BP) Horticultural Society, BP Doctor Recruitment and BP Archives.

First reading of the 2017 budget was given and approved on Tuesday, Apr. 18. Second and third reading will likely occur at the next council meeting, on Tuesday, May. 4.

The Town of Neepawa has officially hired its new fire chief. Council approved Yves Guillas for the position effective immediately. Guillas has over 20 years of accumulated experience as the deputy chief and has also previously served as the interim fire chief back in 2005. He has taking over the position from Scott Gibson.

Neepawa has thrown its support behind the R.M. of Yellowhead proposal for the construction of passing lanes on PTH 16 to the Saskatchewan border. Similar work was recently done along the 16 from Neepawa to Portage la Prairie. Other municipalities and regional businesses have also been asked by the R.M. to support the effort. In the near future, the R.M. plans on bringing the request to the province.

A bylaw was passed to regulate the installation of sump pits and sump pumps for buildings in Neepawa

A bylaw on the management and regulation of the waterworks system received third reading and approval.

During the mayor’s report, Adrian de Groot thanked the members of council, administration and director of finance Jamie Davie for the hours of work and dedication given to the budgeting process. He also thanked individuals in the public that have expressed an extra level of interest and input into this very important process.

Council held a public hearing prior to the regularly scheduled meeting to present a service proposal establishing the rates for garbage and recycling collection. A special service levy was presented for all properties The new rate structure would be:

- Industrial property - An increase of $7,500.00 per year.

- Personal Care Home/Hospital property - An increase of $100.00 per year.

- All other properties not previously noted – three percent (3%) increase per year.

- Vacant Land & Railway Properties - $2.00 per parcel

- New rate structure to assist in the recovery of costs associated with annual Town wide garbage pickup on vacant lands.

The proposal received first reading at this meeting.