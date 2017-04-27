1947: Evans heads to California for bowling competition

1947: Tony Evans travelled to California to participate in the North American Bowling Championship. (Neepawa press archives)

By Cecil Pittman

The Neepawa Press

80 years ago:

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 1937

Buzz-saw radio programs are quite the thing in this town, but nobody seems to know where the interference comes from. It must be very comforting to listeners when in the midst of an interesting broadcast, they get the taste of the Spanish revolution.

70 years ago:

Thursday, Apr. 24, 1947.

Tony Evans left yesterday for Los Angeles, CA, where he will compete in the North American Bowling Championship contest. He is going as a member of the Brandon Motor Transit team. Evans will participate in three events. The annual bowling competition in the United States attracts thousands of individual sportsmen and takes weeks to complete.

60 years ago:

Thursday, Apr. 25, 1957.

Former Arden minister A. Carruthers, buried at Oakville. Funeral service for Reverend Albert J.A. Carruthers was held Thursday, Apr. 18 at Oakville United Church. Reverend W. Harland, President of the Portage Presbyterian Church, Reverend E. G. D. Freeman United College (Winnipeg) and Reverend H. I. Bowman, of Portage, jointly officiated burial. Burial was at the family plot in Oakville. Mr. Carruthers died suddenly Sunday, Apr. 14.

50 years ago:

Tuesday, Apr. 25, 1967.

Donald P. Dalke of Selkirk, MB, barely escaped with his life during his harrowing experience. His car plunged into the river from the #4 Highway (now Highway 16), missing both ends of the bridge and the sign post at the top left of the bridge, where a small group of spectators could be seen. A crew is preparing to tow the car out after Mr. Dalke was rescued by the Neepawa Fire Department.

40 years ago:

Thursday, Apr. 28, 1977.

Ferguson nominated Conservative choice: Close to 200 people unanimously re-elected MLA Jim Ferguson to the Conservative ticket for the Neepawa-Gladstone constituency, at the Conservative nomination meeting held in Arden on Apr. 22. Mr. Ferguson is a Gladstone area farmer who has spent the past eight years involved in politics.

Sterling Lyon, leader of the Manitoba Conservative Party, also attended the meeting, along with such party notables as M.P. Craig Stuart, Lloyd Hyde and Warren Steen. This is the 37th Conservative nomination meeting this year, held in preparation, Mr. Lyon said, for a June election.

30 years ago:

Thursday, Apr. 23, 1987.

The board of directors of the Handi Van operating in Neepawa and the surrounding municipalities are looking to the public to find innovative approaches to erase the almost $6,000 deficit the vans occurred in 1986.

According to the chairman of the Neepawa and District Disabled Persons Association, who looks after the handi van operations, the situation is not desperate yet, but they are looking for some help with the deficit.

Herb Osmond said 1986 is the first year the handi van has had a deficit after operating in the area since 1981. The deficit was caused by a variety of factors he added.

20 years ago:

Monday, Apr. 28, 1997.

An Edmonton man was transferred to Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre after driving his vehicle into a ditch last Sunday.

Police said the man suffered a broken vertebrae after he swerved off the road one mile east of Neepawa. No one else was injured in the mishap.

The following day, the police closed off the road to traffic while the semi trailer was removed from the ditch.

Police said that while the accident is still under investigation, alcohol was not a factor.

10 years ago:

Monday, Apr. 23, 2007.

The Town of Neepawa is budgeting for expenses of $3.96 million this year, a slight drop from last years’ $4.04 million. Finance committee chairman Bill Stilwell said two factors allow for the decrease. In addition to holding the line on expenses, he said the cost of a number of major projects, including the new care home and wastewater upgrade will be born largely from borrowing.

“That means we won’t be paying for everything all at once,” Stilwell said.