CWE returns to Gladstone

Details Published on Monday, April 24, 2017

The Neepawa Banner

The countdown is on as we reach the final hours before Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) hits the road celebrates eight years of operations with a company record 16 live events in 16 days across four Canadian provinces. On May 4, they’ll be making a stop in Gladstone.

This ground breaking tour features wrestlers from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Missouri, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Illinois to compete across Canada for the very loyal and supportive Canadian wrestling fans.

However, the man on the marquee is what people are most excited for, as for the first time in 25 years, the man who headlined the first ever WrestleMania in 1985 against the immortal Hulk Hogan, “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff tours Canada to meet and greet fans he hasn’t personally seen in decades and new fans who have admired his career on film or television.

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff although long retired from the ring is a WWE Hall Of Fame inductee and a solidified wrestling icon and will be lending his legendary status to Canadian Wrestling’s Elite with a special meet and greet with fans prior to each live event signing autographs and taking pictures. “Mr. Wonderful” will also be making a special appearance on the live event and mentoring young wrestlers on the tour as they look to achieve the same status he did in the industry.

For the Gladstone event, two more matches have been signed for the evening!

Six Man Tag Team Match:

"The Mercenary" Garrison Creed, Roy "Flash" Gordon and Zero-1 Alumni Alex Anthony vs. "The Canadian Crusher" AJ Sanchez, "Hellbilly" Rex Roberts, & "Tornado" Tony Kozina. A major six man tag team match up has been signed that will see three fresh faces to CWE in Garrison Creed, Roy Gordon and Alex Anthony test their will to succeed and survive in Canadian Wrestling's Elite against three of the most successful veterans in the history of Canadian wrestling. AJ Sanchez has dominated Manitoba, Rex Roberts has Saskatchewan, and Tony Kozina the entire Pacific Northwest and on May 4th these three veterans will have their spot on the pecking order challenged by three men with a very bright future in CWE looking to establish themselves in the organization!

Ethan Price vs. "Tasty" Travis Cole:

When Travis Cole heard Ethan Price was friends with Kody Lane, he demanded a match with Ethan Price to show him who his real best friend was. Ethan Price although terribly creeped out by Cole and his possessive behavior responded that he doesn't say no to a challenge, especially one from someone weird like Cole.

On May 4th Ethan Price looks to put Travis Cole in his place both figuratively and literally by putting his shoulders to the mat for a three count in Gladstone.