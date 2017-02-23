Looking Back: 1967: Neepawa Natives are provincial champs

Details Published on Thursday, February 23, 2017

By Cecil Pittman

The Neepawa Press

80 years ago. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 1937: Last Friday, the Neepawa Winter Club held another of their semi monthly meetings. About 40 young people met at Brookers and from there hiked to Howden’s hill where two hours or more were spent skiing and tobogganing. When all were feeling a little the worse for the strenuous exercise they returned to the club rooms, where hot-dogs and coffee were served. After the last crumb had been stowed away, dancing came next on the program, with music supplied by Verne Lord and Al Brooker.

70 years ago. Thursday Feb. 20 1947: Public Works estimates many improvements in the coming year. A special meeting was held on Monday, Feb. 17, where Council took into consideration a list of public works to be carried out over a period of time depending on available supplies of material and labour. The costs mentioned are not to be taken as official estimates but are based on probable costs only: 1. Bridges ($5,000), 2. Road north on Broadway ($3,000), 3. Street and road maintenance ($6,500), 4. Rink improvements ($3,000), 5. Concrete bases for lighting standards ($250), 6. Hardsurfacing streets ($8,700), 7. Lighting standards ($5,000), 8. Sidewalks ($17,000), 9. New fire hall (No figures yet available). Total: $30,700. The first five items will be included in the estimates on the mill rate for 1947. Sidewalk construction is to be on the frontage tax basis. The other items are considered capital expenditures, for which a debenture issue might be necessary.

60 years ago. Thursday, Feb. 21, 1957: Angus McDougall announced that he has purchased the business formerly known as Johnston’s Garage and the North Star Service Station, 464 Mountain Avenue, starting March 1. He will continue to operate his business at 290 Davidson Street. With the purchase of the new business, Mr. McDougall can now offer front end service to his customers in addition to Oldsmobile, Chevrolet trucks and used cars and trucks at both places of business.

50 years ago. Tuesday Feb.28, 1967: For the first time since 1949, a Neepawa hockey club has reached the Provincial Intermediate ‘A’ hockey finals. Sunday afternoon at Thompson Arena, Neepawa Natives ventured their second successive victory over Thompson Hawks (6-3), to close out the semi final series and advance to the AMAHA final against Stonewall, which they closed out in two straight games. Back in 1937 and in 1949, when the town also had Midget B and Bantam B provincial championships, the intermediate trophy came to Neepawa. In 1947, a Neepawa intermediate team reached the final and lost to the Boston Alouettets in Winnipeg.

40 year ago. Thursday, Feb. 24, 1977: People often worry inwardly that perhaps things aren’t as they should be, either mentally or physically, with themselves or the family. But, because they aren’t sure what the trouble is or who to go to for help, they wait until their problem gets bad enough to need treatment. Then, after all the damage has been done, they turn to a doctor or a counselor to see how they can repair it. At the Neepawa Health Unit the key word is “prevention” medicine. They’re in the business in trying to stop problems before they start, whether they involve family relationships or keeping their teeth clean.

30 years ago. Thursday, Feb. 28, 1987: Citing the publics “right to know”, Beautiful Plains School Division trustees Martha Kurmann and Valerie Wilson revealed to the Neepawa Press information on the proposed new Division office building contained in an envelope labeled “confidential”. “I feel that at this time the tax payers should be let in on what’s going on before I have to sit down and make a decision,“ said Wilson in justifying the exposure of the envelopes contents. The two trustees said they were told that they were not to discuss the contents of their envelopes, on the proposed building in Neepawa until a decision was reached following a March 3 meeting of the board.

20 years ago. Monday, Feb. 24, 1997: Bayes Equipment of Neepawa has expanded its holdings by acquiring Worrall Equipment of Ste. Rose. The purchase has been in the works since last year, says Bayes general manager Denys Usinier.

10 years ago. Monday, Feb. 26, 2007: Dauphin’s loss may be Neepawa’s gain, the man behind a proposed beef slaughtering plant in town said last week. “It could work in our favour,” said Kelly Penner of Douglas – based Natural Prairie Beef. “The government stated clearly the loans are available.” Following the demise of Dauphin’s Rancher’s Choice Beef Co-Op earlier this month, Manitoba Agriculture Minister Rosanne Wowchuk said the province would fund other projects. “If someone else will come along, we’ll still be there,” Wowchuk said. “There’s always a chance”.