Local ideas takes flight

Details Published on Thursday, February 23, 2017

By Kate Jackman Atkinson

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

For one young Neepawa artist and entrepreneur, what started as a small idea has really taken flight. At last fall’s What’s the Big Idea, Kennedy Baker, a Grade 12 student at NACI, pitched her new business venture, Ken’s Kustom Kicks. She came away from the entrepreneurship conference and competition as one of four prize winners, taking home a $300 award from the Minnedosa and Beautiful Plains Credit Unions for the best overall idea. As well as the award, she left with proof that she might be able to turn her passion for art into a career.

The business came to be almost by accident, Baker explains, “I’ve always loved art and especially painting, sketching and drawing – and I’ve painted lots, drawn for years and I’ve also created logos as well as many other items just for fun.” The idea of translating this art onto footwear began when she saw a pair of shoes for the old Vancouver Millionaires hockey team— the team played between 1911 and 1926 and won the Stanley Cup in 1915. When she couldn’t find a place to purchase the shoes, she decided to make her own.

The shoes generated an unexpected response, “People started seeing my Vancouver shoes [and] I got asked a lot where I bought them, once I said, ‘I made them’, it turned to a lot of requests to make shoes for people.” With What’s the Big Idea coming up, she explains, “I went for it,” pitching her idea to the judges.

For Baker, pitching her idea was a nerve-wracking and scary experience. “If anyone knows me, they know I’m not a public speaker or the centre of attention, so to get up on a stage and present was so out of my comfort zone!” she explained. But in the end, it was a positive experience. “It was fun and exciting and I met lots of great people,” she said, adding, “The day went well and was very interesting, and I was surprised that I was lucky enough to have won Idea of the Day!”

As with many business ventures, Baker’s has taken a turn in an unexpected direction. “When my mom had posted the Vancouver shoes on social media, a gentleman who works for the Winnipeg Jets saw them and requested a Jets pair,” she explained. This happened in the lead up to What’s the Big Idea. Baker made the Jets shoes, “I sent him a picture of the Jets shoes I made him and he really liked them and we set up a meeting to bring the shoes in,” said Baker.

Following What’s the Big Idea, Baker met with him at the True North Sports & Entertainment offices to present the shoes in person. The feedback was positive, “He thought [the shoes] were great and was excited!"

There was a Jets game starting shortly, he asked if it would be ok to put the shoes into the Jets Gear store at the MTS Centre,” she explained. His idea was to gather feedback about potential interest in Jets shoes and gauge reaction from both staff and game day customers. “It was so cool to see him place my shoes up on a shelf in the Jets Store, I was pretty happy!” said Baker.

With the shoes on display in the store, Baker and her family went back to the office to finish up the meeting. The meeting ended on a positive note, with Baker receiving the first purchase order for her shoes and a promise to stay in touch. As they were in Polo Park shopping, Baker received a text saying that the shoes had sold before the first period was even finished. “I couldn’t believe it!” she said, adding that she was told the reaction from staff and customers was great. Many people tried the shoes on and she was told that they were bought immediately by the first customer they fit.

“Because of the timing of how everything has gone – I have not yet even had a chance to make a custom pair for anyone else, despite many inquiries!” explained Baker.

With the positive feedback from Jets fans and staff, Baker is seeing where this might take her and her business. “We’ve been in discussions with the gentleman from the Jets to partner together in this venture,” she said, adding that they recently met with a Winnipeg-based importer and distributor. Their discussions have included topics such as the various styles of shoes possible, how they would be made and yearly design changes. Additionally, they have been investigating the licensing requirements for the NHL teams, as well as the CFL and the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, the league in which the Goldeyes play.

At this point, Baker said they are waiting for information on pricing and minimum quantities to have her original designs screen printed on the shoes overseas and shipped to Canada. She added that they haven’t yet finalized the exact style of shoe or which teams may be involved in addition to the Jets. As the project progresses, Baker explains, “We also have to ensure quality is maintained of both the design and the shoe itself.”

Of the experience, Baker said, “It’s a long process and lots of waiting – but it’s been interesting! If nothing further develops with the manufacturing of the shoes, I have certainly had the time of my life; selling my first pair of shoes in the Jets Gear Store, visiting and touring an official NHL distributor warehouse and having meetings with some very important people!”

When not busy designing and painting shoes, Baker has also designed the logo for her graduating class, the Class of 2017, designed and submitted logos for design competitions as well as designing and painting an out-of-service fire hydrant for a prize at a waste water conference.

As the future of Ken’s Kustom Kicks unfolds, Baker is also kept busy finishing up grade 12, playing hockey, working part time and trying to figure out her plans next year for school. One thing she knows is that it will definitely be art related.