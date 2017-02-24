Local woman nominated for Woman of Distinction Awards

Details Published on Friday, February 24, 2017

By John Drinkwater

The Neepawa Banner

Minnedosa area resident Roberta Galbraith has been nominated for the 30th YWCA Women of Distinction Awards Gala, to be held on March 2 at the UCT Pavillion, Keystone Centre, Brandon. She is nominated under the category: Social Action & Community Service.

Roberta was born and raised on a mixed cattle and grain farm in the Minnedosa area. Her participation in the Rotary International Student Exchange program in 1980 changed her life and offered her a look at the global community. When she returned home, she earned her diploma in Agriculture from the University of Manitoba.

Outside of her work as an advocate for international children’s issues, Roberta is a public relations officer with the Manitoba Canola Growers Association. Together with her husband, they operate a 4,000 acre grain farm near Minnedosa.

Other award categories are: Leadership in Business; Arts and Culture; Agriculture; Excellence in Education; Healthy Living, Wellness and Recreation; Lifetime Achievement; Youth (16-21) and Young Woman (22-29). There are 14 additional nominees from communities in Brandon, Griswold, Inglis, Shoal Lake and Strathclair.