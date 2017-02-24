Locals look for help fundraising for unwanted pets

Details Published on Friday, February 24, 2017

Submitted article

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

Two Minnedosa businesswomen have teamed up to raise money and collect pet supplies on behalf of unwanted pets — and there’s still time to help.

Marlies Soltys and Krista Powell have been encouraging donations of money, dog or cat food, kitty litter and other pet supplies all month long. Anyone can bring in a donation to Soltys’ business, Inspire Studio of Fine Art, and in return will receive a handmade key chain from Powell’s business, Krista’s Jewellery.

The donations are in support of Strays That Can’t Pay (STCP), an animal rescue group based in Virden.

As a not-for-profit, they are made up of volunteers and rely solely on donations. With a mission of education, information, support and guidance, the organization is dedicated to saving the lives of all animals who are endangered, neglected, abandoned or abused.

One of the STCP’s programs is to offer spay/neuter clinics in Manitoba communities to help control the very high unwanted dog population in the province. By taking a proactive approach to control the unwanted dog population, they aim to decrease the number of unwanted dogs and prevent dogs from losing their lives living on the streets. Another STCP program is a foster program for people to take in rescue dogs until they are adopted out to their forever home.

The pair chose their charity after seeing an appeal on social media.

“I saw on Facebook that they needed money and pet food donations as they were unable to rescue any more animals until their vet bill was paid off,” Powell said. “As an owner of rescue dogs, I wanted to help.”

For the month of December, Powell worked with the Heritage Co-op Food Store in Minnedosa and had a bin set up for pet food and supply donations. Large bin and a few grocery bags of supplies were taken to STCP, as well as a cheque for $50 that was raised at Minnedosa Fun Fest’s Pet Photos with Santa event held in November.

Still, Powell says she felt that more could be done. She contacted Soltys, who she knew was another avid animal lover and soon their February campaign was born.

Soltys is also no stranger to rescue dogs. Her daughter, Jayne, not only volunteered at the Rescue Paws shelter in Thailand, she also brought home to Manitoba a dog, Aura, that she adopted while there. Soltys was more than happy to set up the donation program for the month in her studio.

Powell says she is already planning future fundraising events, including a repeat of the successful Pet Photos With Santa.

“It was a great day last year and we had a number of dogs and even a cat in to have their Santa photo taken,” said Powell, who is part of the Minnedosa Fun Fest committee. “The Fun Fest committee along with Samantha Smart Photography is already talking about this November’s Pet Photos with Santa event and we will be doing it again, with a portion of the proceeds donated to STCP.”

There is still time to drop off a donation or make a cash donation to the campaign. The chest is set up at Inspire Studio of Fine Art at 71 Main Street South in Minnedosa until the end of February. After that, it will be delivered to STCP. Drop by the studio and Aura may even be there to greet you!

For more information on Strays That Can’t Pay, to view their adoptable pets or to make a donation visit their website at straysthatcantpay.ca.