Ashton Anderson wins POTW

Details Published on Thursday, February 16, 2017

MJHL Media Release

Submitted

A point-scoring outburst has earned Ashton Anderson of the Neepawa Natives this weeks’ Recycle Everywhere MJHL Player of the Week.

Anderson recorded seven points (2-5) in leading the Natives to two wins in three games last week. He was selected a game star (1st and 2nd) in both the wins.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Rivers, currently sits second in the Natives’ point’s race with 14 goals and 53 points in 49 games. The runners up are 19-year-old forward Coltyn Bates of the Winkler Flyers and 20-year-old forward Cole McCartan of the Selkirk Steelers.