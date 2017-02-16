Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
Click on the logos above to read our digital editions

Ashton Anderson wins POTW

Details
Published on Thursday, February 16, 2017
Share

MJHL Media Release

Submitted

A point-scoring outburst has earned Ashton Anderson of the Neepawa Natives this weeks’ Recycle Everywhere MJHL Player of the Week.  

Anderson recorded seven points (2-5) in leading the Natives to two wins in three games last week. He was selected a game star (1st and 2nd) in both the wins.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Rivers, currently sits second in the Natives’ point’s race with 14 goals and 53 points in 49 games. The runners up are 19-year-old forward Coltyn Bates of the Winkler Flyers and 20-year-old forward Cole McCartan of the Selkirk Steelers.

Creasy
Broadfoot Fraser Agencies
Dr. Murray
GWB Auto
Rob Waddell
Bill Klassen
Mortgage Centre
Tru Hardware
Hylife
Brandon Used Cars
 