Minnedosa hires new EDO

Details Published on Thursday, February 16, 2017

Submitted

Minnedosa Economic Development

On the heels of the recent release of the 2016 census data, the timing is opportune for a new outlook on the strategic direction of the Town of Minnedosa, which recorded an approximate 5 per cent drop in population during a period when other rural centres are reporting record growth. Over the past week, interviews concluded and the Minnedosa Area Community Development Corporation announced the appointment of Chantelle Parrott to the role or economic development officer.

The role was slated for vacancy after the resignation of Vern May last month, who has been selected for the role of executive director for Portage Regional Economic Development in Portage la Prairie. He started his new position this week. The job posting saw active interest from applicants with 19 resumes submitted from across the country and beyond.

The successful candidate, Parrott, is a graduate of the Recreation Management and Community Development program offered at the University of Manitoba and has spent time in the finance, education and tech development field over the past several years. Her passion for working with our existing business community to excel and flourish, as well as her focus on ensuring the attractiveness of Minnedosa and area as a destination for young families, offers a preview of what may be expected for the CDC portfolio over the years to come. Additionally, her history in the community has highlighted the potential for what may be missed opportunities for tourism development in the area.

Coming into the role after a period when the economic development program has experienced heightened visibility, Parrott had this to say about being awarded the position:

“I’m very excited to have been selected as the EDO for Minnedosa and area and to work with the community to build on the momentum of our previous EDO. There are many opportunities to grow and improve ourselves and I look forward to being a part of that progress.”

The selection committee included representation from each of the CDC’s funding partners, as well as the outgoing EDO, Vern May. After the interviews and selection, May has had an opportunity to work directly with his successor.

“I was glad to be invited to participate in the selection process alongside the board,” says May. “If the first few days are any indication of what Minnedosa can expect, the development portfolio is in great hands here. I predict that with Chantelle Parrott directing the program, you’ll forget about that last guy that was here in no time at all. I am very encouraged by what I have learned about her focus and am confident that she will secure board support to advance this vision,”

Parrott has been back in Minnedosa for the past two years and has been actively involved on the executive for the Minnedosa Fitness Centre and has established relationships with the current business community, which will be a benefit in her new role.

“The enthusiasm and energy within the community is inspiring and we really do have an awesome community to be proud of. I look forward to working toward making Minnedosa an even better place to live, work, and play and to hearing from the community about how we can make that happen,” said Parrott.

Parrott took command at 39 Main Street South on Monday, Feb. 13 and can be reached at 203-867-3885 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.