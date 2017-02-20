Fun event to showcase Canada's top winter activities

Details Published on Monday, February 20, 2017

By Kate Jackman-Atkinson

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, the Neepawa Cross Country Ski Club has organized an event combining three of the country’s favourite winter sports. The first ever Snowathlon will take place Feb. 26 and feature sledding (tobogganing), snowshoeing and cross country skiing.

Ski club member Heather Douglas explains that they were looking for a unique way to celebrate Canada’s milestone birthday and came up with this triathlon-like event. She explains that the goal of the event is to give people some experience and chance to get outside and be active with their friends and families.

Participants can take part as individuals, families or as part of a team. Douglas said they are hoping they will even get some corporate teams participating. The events can be done by all participants, or different team members can do each leg. While there will be stop watches available for competitive participants, she added that those who just want to come out for some fun don’t have to be timed. Participants will go up and down the toboggan hill four times, snowshoe either the 0.6 km or 1.3 km trail and ski either the 2 km or 4 km trail. Snowshoes will be available for rent, but participants need to bring their own skis and toboggan.

Douglas added that there are some new snowshoe loops that have been cut and this will give people a chance to try these different trails. “It should be a lot of fun and a good experience,” she said, adding “It’s a chance to enjoy winter in a beautiful facility.”.

The event will also allow the club to showcase their facility, the Langford-Neepawa Winterpark, located east of Neepawa on Highway 16. Douglas explained that volunteer Muriel Gamey works hard to keep the trails groomed, as well as the bush trimmed and maintained to keep the trails in good condition.

Registration will run from 12:30 to 1:30 pm and the activities will last until about 4 p.m. Participants are being asked to pre-register by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . There will be some hot chocolate and snacks provided. The cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for families.

In its third year, the Neepawa Cross Country Ski Club has kids from 5 to 13 years old and meets for an hour on Sunday afternoons. Douglas explains that they teach the members techniques, including both cross country and skate skiing. The membership fees provides instruction for both parents and their children, as well as the use of a pair of skis for the season. “Lots of parents come with their children,” said Douglas. For more information about the ski club, people can contact Douglas at 841-0711, Muriel Gamey at 476-2402 or Paul Koshel at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .