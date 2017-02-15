Full day of activities planned for Louis Riel Day

Details Published on Wednesday, February 15, 2017

By Kate Jackman-Atkinson

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

With a variety of events, this year’s Louis Riel Day celebrations in Neepawa are shaping up to offer something for everyone. Organized though the Leisure Services department, the Town of Neepawa’s events will run from noon to 3 p.m. Leisure Services manager Amanda Novak explained that this year, all of their events will take place at the Flats, “We wanted to keep it all in one area, so people could get to go to all of the activities.”

Unfortunately though, one event originally planned isn’t going ahead. Novak explained that as of the entry deadline, only two people had signed up for the snow sculpture competition, causing its cancellation. Although it’s been cancelled for this year, she hopes to have enough interest to run it in the future.

In the warm change rooms, there will be face painting and a craft workshop. With the change rooms tied up with these activities, Novak said they are asking that people lacing up their skates to skate with the Neepawa Natives use the bleachers by the outdoor rink.

The very popular sleigh rides will be returning and this year, there will be an extra special sleigh. Novak explained that Brad Mummery will be bringing the old school van he has restored. A ride in the school van will be a familiar memory to many area residents who remember travelling to school in this fashion.

This year, the Town has partnered with the Manitoba Foster Family Network, who Novak explained has a large community of volunteers and foster families in the area. This group will be running the snow angel competition, which will run from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. This event will give kids the chance to create and decorate a snow angel using non-toxic craft supplies, such as glitter, food colouring and twigs. There will be prizes for the most creative creations and the judging will be split into three categories based on age. The winners will be announced at 3 p.m.

Louis Riel Day will offer area residents the chance to learn how to cross country ski. Novak explained that they will use the south loop of the Town’s ski trails, which have been groomed and maintained by volunteer Brien Walsh. NACI has donated the use of their skis and volunteers will be on hand to show people how to use the equipment, before taking it for a test run. “A lot of people don’t try because they’re scared,” explained Novak, who added that this gives people a chance to try the sport, without having to first purchase equipment.

For little kids, there will be toddler obstacle course organized by Muriel Gamey. For older kids, there will be Motion Zone, a physical literacy program funded by the Doctors of Manitoba, but facilitated by Sport Manitoba, who brings out the staff and equipment. Motion Zone also came to town last fall as part of PD Day programming offered by the Town and Novak said the feedback was positive. “The kids there had a blast,” she said, adding that the games focus on ones kids don’t normally play in gym class.

Thanks to volunteer groups and generous donations by local businesses, all of the day’s activities are free, including snacks of hot chocolate, hot dogs and cotton candy.

While the Town’s events will wrap up at 3 p.m., that’s the end of the day’s fun. The Roxy Theatre is putting on a special showing of that weekend’s movie, A Dog’s Purpose. Roxy board president Marilyn Dietrich explained, “Family, film and fun sound like the Roxy to us and once the suggestion was made to try this additional showing, the always helpful board said, ‘Let's do it!’” The Riel Day showing will take place at 3:30 pm and regular admission rates will apply. Dietrich is hoping for a good turnout, saying, “See you at the Roxy!”

Louis Riel Day is Feb. 20.