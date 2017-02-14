A population boom in the Land of Plenty

Details Published on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

By Kate Jackman-Atkinson

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

The numbers are in and Neepawa is officially one of Manitoba’s fastest growing communities. On Feb. 8, Statistics Canada released population and dwelling counts from the 2016 census. In the five years since Census 2011, Neepawa grew by 980 people, or 27 per cent. Overall, Neepawa’s population grew faster than both the provincial and Canadian averages of 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Overall, Neepawa’s immediate trading area also grew. Combined, the Town of Neepawa and Rural Municipalities of Rosedale, Glenella-Lansdowne and North Cypress-Langford added 1,079 people over the past five years. Only Glenella-Lansdowne saw its population decline. For municipalities that have amalgamated since the 2011 census, pre-amalgamation populations were combined to make the 2011 figure.

Neepawa has been grappling with the challenges of a growing community for more than five years and the figures didn’t come as much of a surprise to mayor, Adrian de Groot. He noted that the numbers validate what they have seen and will help them as they seek investment in projects such as seniors housing. “Lots of decisions are based on numbers and statistics,” he said.

Neepawa’s Economic Development officer Marilyn Crewe also wasn’t surprised to see the Town grow. “I [just] didn’t know what the number would be,” she explained of the final tally. For her, the figures are very important— she uses them to help tell Neepawa’s story to potential investors, some of whom have a minimum population threshold. She explained that not only does a higher population mean more potential customers for a business, but also more potential staff. “One of the top criteria in business attraction is the availability of labour force,” she explained.

With many funding decisions from senior levels of government relying on population figures, getting an accurate population count during this census was important to the Town.

Crewe explained that they worked with Neepawa and Area Settlement Services, as well as HyLife Foods, to help educate newcomers about the census and the importance of completing the form.

Statistics Canada also works to ensure the most accurate numbers possible are recorded. For Census 2016, Neepawa resident Iris Kooting was hired as a co-ordinator. With her staff of 15 people, they were responsible for the area between Glenella and Highway 1 and the Arden Ridge and Highway 10. She said they travelled every road in that area in order to get the forms out to all residents. “It’s pretty amazing how it’s all co-ordinated,” she said. The Census staff were responsible not only for delivering the forms to residences, but also for followup on any forms that weren’t completed.

“I’m ecstatic with the numbers,” said Kooting, adding, “I knew there was growth, but I’m so happy to see that much.”

Crewe and de Groot noted that the growing population has created some challenges in the community, making it harder to find housing, daycare and school spaces. However, having higher official population figures and a rapid growth rate should help the Town make its case to senior levels of government and private investors about the need for investment, in not just those areas, but also in infrastructure.

While Neepawa’s population will officially be 4,609 until 2021, Crewe noted that community has continued to grow since May 10, Census day. De Groot said that he has talked to the Association of Manitoba Municipalities about the possibility of municipalities conducting localized censuses more frequently to track incremental growth.

The next Census 2016 release will take place May 3 and will include data about age and gender of respondents, as well as the type of dwellings in which they live.