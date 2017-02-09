Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
Have to look the part if you’re playing Old-Time Hockey

Published on Thursday, February 9, 2017
NPC-Sweater

Above left picture: A photograph of the 1933 Relief Camp All Star Team. Above right picture: An exact replica sweater made by Keener Jerseys out of Winnipeg, which will be used during the Heritage Hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The game starts at 12:00 p.m. and will be played between the OHL and the NPC All-stars on the surface of Clear Lake. This event is a part of the Winter Adventure Weekend, which is scheduled from Feb. 10-12 at Riding Mountain National Park.

 
