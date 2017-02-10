Agnition ready for action

Details Published on Friday, February 10, 2017

By John Drinkwater

The Neepawa Banner

Shur-Gro Farm Services, Munro Farm Supplies and Agnition recently hosted a breakfast at the Brandon Curling Club during Ag Days. Attended by area crop producers and representatives from each of the businesses, the meeting provided information on Generate for Crops and Commence products. Assistant Manager of Neepawa’s Munro Farm Supplies, Jenna Blair commented, “The meeting went well, it was great to receive product knowledge from Agnition first hand. Grower response was positive. Our customers are anxious to get out in the field and try this product.”

A number of products were reviewed. Commence is a seed treatment for wheat formulated with technologies only available from Agnition. Now registered in Canada, Generate for Crops also includes Microbial Catalyst technology. Additionally it is formulated with patented SoluMin, a proccess which keeps minerals soluble in water. Microbial Catalyst is a product that increases the number and activity of soil microorganisms that liberate the nutrients plants require to thrive. ProCoat encapsulation technology is a film-forming polysaccharide that adheres the active ingredients to Commence and then releases them after planting for maximum benefit. In essence Commence liberates nutrients, promotes plant vigour, is compatible with other seed treatments and enhances drought tolerances. Plants can therefore produce more with less water.

In his presentation, Agnition Product Manager Andy Lanoue said, Generate was especially beneficial to corn and soybean crops. When treated, corn emerges more quickly, has greater root mass, stronger stalks and larger ears. Soybeans have more root nodules, pods and stalk strength.

Generate for Crops is flexible, able to be applied in-furrow and by foliar application. Munro/Shurgro are the only ones who will be carrying this product.