The Dispatch - Impaired drivers keep RCMP busy

Details Published on Thursday, February 9, 2017

Submitted article

On Jan. 7, police were patrolling Highway 16 near Franklin, when they came across a truck that was swerving on the road. A traffic stop was conducted to confirm licence and registration validity, as well as, driver sobriety. The male driver of the vehicle displayed signs of alcohol consumption and a roadside screening device was used to check on level of driver sobriety. The male driver failed the test and was arrested for Impaired Driving. The male was brought back to Neepawa detachment where he provided two samples of breath which resulted in readings of 130 and 120 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. As a result, Jeffrey Cook, of Neepawa, has been charged with Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle.

On Jan. 8, Neepawa RCMP were called to a motor vehicle collision in Arden. It was reported that a vehicle had collided with a train at one of the crossings in Arden. Police attended the location and observed a pick-up truck with severe damage done. A 68 year old male from Arden, the lone occupant from the pick-up, was pronounced deceased on location. CP Rail police attended the scene along with the RCMP traffic collision analyst.

On Jan. 18, RCMP conducted a traffic stop on highway 16 as a vehicle was located travelling 134 km/hr. During the stop, police noted that the driver may be impaired and administered a road side screening device. The driver failed. The male driver was brought back to the Neepawa RCMP detachment where he provided two samples of breath with readings of 140 and 120 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. As a result, Ryan Curtis of Neepawa has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

On Jan. 21, at approximately 2:00 am, Minnedosa RCMP conducted a traffic stop in Minnedosa. While speaking with the driver, it was determined that the driver may be impaired by alcohol and administered a road side screening device. The driver failed. The male driver was brought back to the Minnedosa RCMP detachment where he provided two samples of breath with readings of 110 and 90 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. As a result, Corey Sanderson, of Minnedosa, has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

On Jan. 21, at approximately 3:55 am, Minnedosa RCMP located a vehicle in Minnedosa that was the subject of a possible impaired driver. A traffic stop was initiated. The driver was administered a road side screening device. The driver failed. The male driver was brought back to the Minnedosa RCMP Detachment where he provided two samples of breath with readings of 180 and 170 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. As a result, Michael Lilley, of Minnedosa, has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

On Jan. 28, Neepawa RCMP attended a residence located in the 300 block of 1st Ave. in Neepawa, to conduct a curfew check on Harlen Racette. Racette is currently on a curfew as a result of being charged with possession of Methamphetamine. Police were notified that Racette had moved away and it is unknown where Racette is currently residing. As a result, a Warrant of Arrest has been issued for Racette. If anyone knows the current whereabouts of Racette, please contact the Neepawa RCMP.

Update: Spruce Plains had requested the assistance of the public for the whereabouts of Jared Dornn, of Minnedosa, as there were a number of warrants out for his arrest. On Jan. 15, 2017, Dornn was arrested by Red Deer RCMP for being in possession of stolen property. As a result, Dornn was transferred back to Manitoba and is currently in custody at Brandon Corrections where he will deal with his charges.

Speeder of the month was located by Cst. Feeke who located Shawna Harper of Brandon, MB who was travelling 147 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone. As a result, Harper was issued a fine for $665.75.