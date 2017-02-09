Drawings unveiled for Neepawa's new firehall

Details Published on Thursday, February 9, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

Neepawa is one step closer to starting construction on its new fire hall. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Town Council presented the completed drawings for the proposed 10,000-square-foot structure, which will be built on the former C.N. property, near Mill Street. The design work was a collaborative effort between the Town, members of the Neepawa Fire Department and Calnitsky Associates Architects Inc, a Winnipeg based company selected to come up with the design.

Mayor Adrian de Groot said that it’s very satisfying to see momentum building around this extremely important project.

“This process started a long time ago, it’s been on the agenda for years and years. Now it’s starting to take shape and we’re seeing some physical evidence of all of that work and planning,” said de Groot. “Quite a bit of detail has gone into the design. Making sure that the new building isn’t all glitz. What’s most important is that it’s a functional building that’ll suit the needs of the community and the region.”

Ed Calnitsky of Calnitsky Associates Architects Inc., noted that the style of the structure is contemporary. He added that Town officials made the process very easy as they knew what they required in the building and were able to assist greatly during in the development stage of the drawings.

Fire Chief Scott Gibson noted that one of the best features of the design is that it is adaptable. He feels this facility will be able to grow and evolve as the years progress.

“What’s important about the design is that it not only suits the needs of the fire department now, but that it’ll be able to do so for years to come. As we, as a department evolve, so will the building, whether it’s additional space for equipment or the ability to upgrade the facility itself.” said Gibson.

De Groot added to Gibson’s comment, noting that the balance between form and function was important to the planning process. In that sense, he feels that they’ve struck the perfect balance.

“It has a modern flair, but doesn’t compromise the quality and functionality of the structure. If it looks good, that’s great, but it means nothing if it doesn’t serve the firefighters. Fortunately, this design has both style and function,” stated de Groot. “Some of the interior details are also finalized. It gives you a rough idea of where the mezzanine floor is. [Where] the offices are and where the mutual aid room is in relation to the main area.”

As for the next step, de Groot said the technical and engineering work on the foundation is already moving ahead and will ensure that they’re ready to go to tender soon.

“A number of people have been awaiting this design and now we have something to show them to prove that this is moving forward. People are excited about this and so are we. This project is an important part of Neepawa’s continued growth.” he said.