Hats off for a community fundraiser

Details Published on Wednesday, February 8, 2017

By Press Staff

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

With the hats lined up, the stage is set for this year’s NHL Hat Auction on Saturday, Feb. 11. Organized by the Beautiful Plains Community Foundation, committee members Brad Walker (left) and Jamie Denbow (right), explain that this is an important fundraiser for the Foundation.

Last year, the event netted about $8,000 for the Foundation, which provides grants to local not-for-profit groups. The event will take place at the Neepawa Curling Club and feature a NHL Hockey Night in Canada game with the Winnipeg Jets. Doors open at 4:30 pm.