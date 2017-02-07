Looking Back - 1977: Frampton trophy presented for the first time

Details Published on Tuesday, February 7, 2017

By Cecil Pittman

The Neepawa Press

80 years ago. Tuesday, Feb 9, 1937: Two rinks are representing the local club at the Winnipeg bonspiel this week: Earl Murray, skip; Lorne Mikkelson, Robert Lough and Percy Murray; Don McConghy, skip, Gordon Holmes and Mark Gordon. Donald Bell was on the last rink, but Sunday night he scalded his leg severly and had to be taken to the hospital. Another man will be picked up in Winnipeg to take his place.

70 years ago. Thursday, Feb. 13, 1947: Dr. W. Alleyne Marshall, 50, of 5 Jessie Block died Thursday at the Winnipeg General Hospital. Dr. Marshall was born in Neustadt, Ontario, the son of the late Dr. And Mrs. Robert Marshall. He was a veteran of the Royal Flying Corps of WWI and served with the Imperial Coastal Patrol in England, holding the rank of Lieutenant, he was a member of the Wartime Pilots Association.Besides his widow, Retta, he is survived by his sister Margaret Odell, of Carstairs, Alberta. The funeral service was held at Monday. In the Gardieners Funeral Chapel. The body will be taken to Carberry for burial in the family plot. Dr. Marshall formerly resided in Carberry and was well known in Neepawa, where he had many friends and patients. For quite some time he made regular visits to Neepawa in the interest of his patients.

60 years ago. Thursday, Feb.14, 1957: Mrs. Kitty Murray, the popular and energetic president of the WHAS for the past two years was reelected for a third term at the annual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at the home of Mrs. C.E.M. Curtis.

50 years ago. Friday, Feb. 17, 1967: Mrs. Dorothy Simon of Neepawa escaped injury Sunday when a truck she was driving smashed into the concrete bridge on PTH 5 just north of Neepawa. About $1,500 damage resulted to the truck, a 1967 Fargo half-ton. Mrs. Simon suffered minor cuts and bruises and was taken to the hospital for x-rays and then released. She was north on PTH 5, at about 7:45 pm, when she noticed two cars coming from the north, thought the rear car was pulling out to pass, and herself pulled onto the east shoulder, where the truck hit the bridge. The concrete structure was cracked by the impact.

40 years ago. Thursday Feb. 10, 1977: Frampton trophy committee named: The selection committee for the Kem Frampton trophy to be presented to Neepawa’s top male and top female athlete in 1976 is soliciting nominations for the two awards. The committee met for the first time Tuesday Feb. 8, Chairman Cec Pitmann. Members of this year’s selecting committee, are George Rey, Chris Heywood, Wally Cram, Nellie Martin, Joan MacDonald and Bob Ash. This will be the first presentation of the trophy. The trophy was donated by members of the Neepawa sports organizations, in recognition of Kem Framton’s contribution to sports in Neepawa in the dinner held in his honour last spring. The trophy will be presented annually from now on. The engraved trophy will be kept on display at the Yellowhead Centre. Individual trophies will be presented to the two winners each year.

30 years ago. Thursday Feb. 12, 1987: The Beautiful Plains School Division Board of Trustees has applied to the Provincial Education Department for a grant to develop English as a second language at the division’s four Hutterite Colony Schools. The program, developed in conjunction with the B.P.S.D. staff and colony personnel, will assist primary school aged children in gaining a better knowledge of English and be ready for intermediate implementation.

20 years ago. Monday, Feb 10, 1997: Eleventh-hour negotiations between Springhill Farms and Manitoba Pork have put the potential lay off of 206 workers at the meat plant on hold for at least two weeks. Springhill Farms General Manager Bill Teichroew said because of the two-week agreement between the hog processor and Manitoba Pork, employees’ notices were rescinded Friday. “Everyone will be back to work today”, said Teichroew. “Nobody will be laid off.”

10 years ago. Monday, Feb. 12, 2007: A former Neepawa volunteer fire fighter - now in Winnipeg - was injured in a horrific weekend house fire in St. Bonifice that claimed the lives of two other fire fighters. Lionel Crowther, 33, from Station 1, was one of four fire fighters hospitalized with burn wounds. United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, vice-president Dave Naaykens, said Crowher, who suffered burns to his hands and shoulder was moved from intensive care unit to a regular ward Wednesday. “We have no idea when he will be released,” Naaykens said Wednesday. “I’m sure he’ll return to work when he’s able, but it’s much too early to have a date on that.”