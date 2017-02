Tiny bins, big problems

Details Published on Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Press Staff

Piles of garbage continue to be a problem in some areas within the Town of Neepawa. On Monday, Feb 6, the Town’s communal bin serving Mountain Ave. and First Ave, between Hamilton St. and Mill St. was overflowing with garbage and recyclables. At this location, recycling is picked up on Tuesday, while garbage is picked up on Wednesday.