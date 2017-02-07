Optimism at Chamber AGM

Details Published on Tuesday, February 7, 2017

By Kate Jackman-Atkinson

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

After suffering losses in 2015, the Neepawa and District Chamber of Commerce presented a much stronger financial situation at their annual general meeting last week. Held at the Neepawa Curling Club on Jan. 30, the AGM and banquet drew a crowd of about about 50 local business people.

Treasurer Marvin Beaumont presented the organization’s financials statements and after a $3,296 loss in 2015, he was pleased to present a surplus of $4,416 for the 2016 year. “Things went a lot better this year,” he said. The savings were driven almost entirely by a decrease in wages, as former administer Barb Harris left the position at the end of May and wasn’t replace until November, when Barb Bohn took on the position.

While the wage savings had a positive impact on the bottom line, income was down in 2016, with revenue from memberships and Neepawa Bucks falling short of 2015’s figure. However, 2016’s return to a full AGM banquet proved to be a profitable move, generating $856 in profit for the organization, compared to the $265 in profit from 2015’s luncheon AGM. Revenue and expenses for special projects, the largest of which was the Neepawa Fair, remained similar from 2015 to 2016.

In his report, Chamber president Scott Dyke said that 2016 was a difficult one for the organization. “We had to look at our operations, we had used up surpluses,” he explained. He said that following Harris’ departure, the board tried to run the office as volunteers, but found this unsuccessful. “We found we needed a staff member,” he said, adding that the position’s hours have been reduced from what they were previously. He said that they will continue to monitor operations and keep the organization viable, but added that they don’t want to get sidetracked from their initiatives, such as promoting local shopping.

Dyke talked about the Chamber’s events, including their largest one, the Neepawa Fair. He explained that there was a growth in activities, including the return of the parade, and attendance was strong. Their decision to move the entertainment inside for 2016 proved be a good one, with an attendance of about 100 people. He added that they had good feedback from the midway, who said it was one of the best events they attend. The 2017 fair will take place May 26 to 28.

Dyke also noted the success of What’s the Big Idea, an entrepreneurship conference and competition hosted by the Economic Development offices of Neepawa and Minnedosa. Last year marked the event’s second year. “It’s been a benefit to the business community,” he said.

Looking towards 2017, Dyke said they will continue with member surveys and the popular Business After 5 social events, as well as further enhance their administrative focus and better inform members about programs. Once such program they want to promote is Chamber Bucks, a currency produced by the Chamber which can be spent at any member’s business. The business then take the Bucks to the Chamber office, where they are redeemed for cash.

The AGM ended with the election of officers. Returning board members were Scott Dyke, Marilyn Crewe, Trish Phinney, Clinton Davie, Jeff Braun, Ryan McLaughlin, Mitch Hutton and Tammy Wilson. Newcomers to the board are Pam Miller and Kevin Cook. Dyke thanked outgoing board members Marvin Beaumont, Don Dufort, Ashley Monka, Troy Mutch and Cindy Hockin for their service. Dyke added that there are still available board seats, should anyone be interested in joining.

'Everything begins with an idea.'

The AGM also included three presentations, two from What’s the Big Idea winners Kennedy Baker and Tim Wiebe and one from Manitoba Chamber of Commerce president Chuck Davidson.

Baker, a 17 year old Grade 12 student at NACI, is a lifelong artist whose design work has included logos and comic books. Baker attended What’s the Big Idea with her custom designed shoes business, which began when she made a pair for herself. She explained that she saw a pair of shoes online and when she was unable to find somewhere to buy them, she hand painted her own pair. That first pair led to requests from others to make more. She started the business to combine doing something that she loves and making people happy.

Baker has since made a pair for the Winnipeg Jets, which were sold before the first period of a game. “It’s very busy and exciting times,” said Baker, “I didn’t think things like this happened, but they do.”

The big winner from this year’s What’s the Big Idea was Avion Harvest, a company co-owned by Tim Wiebe and Lewis Pohl. Wiebe, of Eden, spoke about the business, which packages and wholesales grains and pulses.

Wiebe, who works as a machinist at HyLife Foods, explained that he’s always been entrepreneurial and was approached to buy a Carberry company that packaged yellow peas for the wholesale market. He and Pohl purchased the company and began work on both the company’s machinery and getting the product back into the grocery market. They have expanded their product offering to seven different grains and legumes and are now selling their products in 28 stores, which include Co-ops, health food stores and Winnipeg Save On Foods locations.

“Everything begins with an idea,” said Wiebe.

'The voice of business'

Davidson spoke about the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce, which is the umbrella organization for the 70 individual chambers throughout Manitoba. He explained that they cover 10,000 businesses and champion sustainable economic development in the province.

The Manitoba Chamber of Commerce, explained Davidson, focuses primarily on policy development and advocacy. “We are the voice of business in Manitoba,” he said. This position gives them access to decision makers in senior levels of government and provides an avenue for business owners to share their challenges and help develop policy. “The federal and provincial governments are always asking our opinion,” he said. This avenue is especially important right now, given the provincial government’s current consultations on red tape, the Worker’s Compensation Board act and northern economic development.

Davidson spends much of his time talking to chambers and individual business owners and finds many face the same challenges. Across the province, he explained that most businesses are concerned about a shortage of workers, both skilled and general, and maintaining competitiveness. He explained that to address these issues, the province needs better labour market information in order to get an accurate picture of what jobs are in demand and then put money towards education to build these skills. He added that economic competitiveness is something they deal with everyday, particularly when it comes to taxation; compared to Saskatechwan, Manitoba has a lower basic personal tax exemption level, higher sales tax and is the only western province with a payroll tax. “Policy development is about timing,” said Davidson, “Now is the time to ensure policies are developed and addressed.”

Davidson ended by talking about the advantages of chambers at a local level, saying they provide a chance to network within the community, know what’s available locally, as well as share challenges and success stories. “A strong Chamber equals a strong community,” he finished.