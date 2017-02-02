A tragic death with a silver lining

Details Published on Thursday, February 2, 2017

By Sheila Runions

Banner Staff

For the second time in 24 years, this reporter has had to announce the tragic passing of someone by means of a house fire. The first was for Ricky Benn right in Rivers (Jan. 25, 2002) and this one, for Bert Cluney in the Spring Valley district southwest of Rivers, two miles west of Deerboine Colony. William Albert “Bert” Cluney was born Feb. 5, 1926; he died eight days before his 91st birthday.

His death was not related to old age or the wood stove he used to help heat his home, which some have suspected. An official statement from the fire commissioner has not yet been released but son Pat Cluney, who lives within viewing distance of Bert’s home, told another media source it was likely wiring.

"They figure it was the electrical panel. When my neighbour got there, the whole front porch was on fire, not the kitchen, where the wood stove was."

The call came to Rivers-Daly Fire Department at 6:48 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28. When they arrived at the farm yard, Deerboine Colony was there fighting the fire as best they could with their water truck. Mutual aid assistance was also called from Whitehead. By 1:30 p.m. the fire was considered under control, though local department members remained on scene to monitor hot spots/flares until supper.

Bert was found at his bedroom door and though the manner of his death is sad, he was granted his wish. More than once he told this reporter he was never going to leave his farm and that “they” would have to carry him off it. And that’s exactly what firefighters did, once the smoke had cleared enough so they could enter the house. Members brought Bert and four dogs (all deceased) outside before continuing their battle with the blaze; two dogs belonged to Bert and two to Pat.

Bert was born in Trenton, N. S. and enlisted in the Army at age 17. During his military career, he was an infantryman in Europe in 1944-45 (Second World War) and he had two different tours during the Korean War. Outside of those major conflicts, he was part of the Army’s transport division which saw him stationed in Germany; Barrie, Ont.; Edmonton, Alta.; Winnipeg, Shilo and Rivers. He also participated in United Nations’ peacekeeping missions in Gaza Strip and Sinai Peninsula.

He had a five-year logging career between the wars and following his military retirement, the hobby farm became a full-time occupation.

Upon his first transfer to Rivers in 1953, he met Eileen Lindberg; they married a year later. While Bert was in Egypt in 1960-61, Eileen moved from Winnipeg to her parents’ (one mile from the farm where Bert and Eileen lived) and during that time, bought some land from her father. When Bert returned from overseas, they moved the building at the bottom of Old Baldy (the hill north of Deerboine) to the farm and that was their original house. Bert built a few additions over the 52 years of living there; for a three-year period the house was rented out while the Cluney family was in Edmonton and then Rivers to allow the renters (Gorings) time to find another place to live.

After Rivers’ base closed, Bert was transferred to Shilo, from where he retired in 1971. Bert assumed an active role at Rivers Legion Branch No. 75, holding executive positions and completing construction projects. Members will form an honour guard at his funeral today at Rivers United Church at 1 p.m. and a former nephew-in-law, who was part of a military band which performed for the Queen, will play Amazing Grace on his bagpipes. Bert’s jovial and joking nature, his laugh and firm handshake will be missed.

Bert is survived by children Beth, David, Mary, Pat and Laura. He was predeceased by his wife Eileen (Aug. 17, 2014) and an infant son Danny, who are each interred at Tarbolton Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest as well. We will remember them.