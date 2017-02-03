Neepawa's Winter Wonderland back again

Details Published on Friday, February 3, 2017

By Miranda Leybourne

The Neepawa Banner

Neepawa’s annual Winter Wonderland Festival is back – and promises to be bigger and better than ever – on Feb. 20, from 12 - 3 p.m. at the Flats.

The extra hour, says Amanda Novak, Leisure Services Coordinator with the Town of Neepawa, allows for even more fun and entertainment. There’s a little something for everyone at the event, including skating with the Neepawa Natives, a snow angel competition, face painting and crafts in the heated change rooms, an organized “Motion Zone” full of physical literacy games and a toddler obstacle course. People who want to try cross country skiing but don’t have access to the equipment will have the opportunity to do so, and there will be sleigh rides with a historical “school-bus” type of sleigh, complete with wood stove, that used to bring children to school many years ago. There will also be free hot dogs, cotton candy and hot chocolate people can enjoy while warming up around bonfires.

Novak is excited about the event and says she hopes there will be a great turnout again this year.

“If we have a nice day and the weather cooperates, we usually have anywhere from 250 to 400 people down there!” she enthuses. “We’ve also partnered with ArtsForward, and in conjunction with the Winter Festival, we’re trying to get a community snow sculpture competition going.”

Hopeful snow sculptors can enter the competition on the town’s website, neepawa.ca, or they can fill out a form at the town office, where they can enter in the residential, business or organization categories. Sculpting will take place between Feb. 10 and 19, with the judging taking place on Feb 19. Prizes will be awarded for the best sculptures in each category.