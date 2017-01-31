Where are they now? 1956-57 & 57-58 cheerleaders

Details Published on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

By Rick Sparling

The Neepawa Press

Edna Sinclair attended Teacher's School after graduating from NACI and taught school for two years before taking on a secretarial job with Simplot in Brandon. She worked at Simplot for 33 years. She married Rod Klecknor in 1969 and both of them retired in 1999. They moved to Medicine Hat, Alberta in 2005, where they currently reside. Edna has two step-childen, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Elaine Dunn moved back to Solsgirth to complete her schooling. In 1963 she married Al Yaskiw and lived in Oak Lake, where Al taught school. They moved to The Pas when Al was appointed to Superintendent of Kelsey School Division. They raised four children there. Both Elaine and her husband have passed away.

Gail Strock lives in Sherway Park, Alberta and has been married to Jim Gilberds for 48 years. They have four children: Chris 42, Andrew 40, Michelle 39 and Heather 38. They also have three grandchildren: Kendra, Abby and Damon and according to Gail, they are the best grandchildren ever.

Lynda Callaghan graduated from NACI in 1962 and trained as a Laboratory Technologist at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg. She moved to Alberta in 1967 and has lived in Edmonton since 1985. She happily retired from the Provincial Laboratory of Public health in 2008.

Marlene McGregor married Barry Anderson in 1962, after graduating from NACI. They lived in Colorado Springs until Barry graduated from the University there with a bachelor of Science degree in 1964 and they moved to Carberry, where Barry taught school. Marlene started a cooperative nursery school program in 1976 and was Director/Teacher of the Carberry Child Care Cooperative. Marlene retired in 2001, but continues to sub at the elementary school. She has had a life-long passion with figure skating and belonged to the Carberry and Brandon skating clubs and competed at the local level and was on the board of the National Figure Skating body. The Andersons have three children and four wonderful grandkids. They have retired in Carberry and enjoy their Clear Lake cabin in the summer.

Lynn Russell moved to Winnipeg to take a special course at Isaac Brock. Following graduation, she moved to Brandon to worked for Dr. Korzenowsk, the doctor traveled back and forth from Neepawa to Brandon in those days. Lynn married Clifford Foreman in 1966 and they moved to the west coast, where she worked for a dentist there for a couple of years until she had her son, at which time, she became a 'stay at home mom.' They have retired to French Creek, BC. And have two grandchildren. Lynn enjoys painting water colours for a hobby.

Roberta George went to West Park School through to Grade 8 then into NACI, where she met Dick Prawdzik. The family moved to Winnipeg in 1961 and Bobbi made her way back and forth to Neepawa most weekends. She graduated in 1962 and her and Dick married in 1966. They moved out to Hamiota, MB and purchased a small farm and raised their three children there.