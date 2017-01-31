January was crime stoppers month

Manitoba Crime Stoppers

Each year Crime Stoppers programs around the world celebrate Crime Stoppers Month in January to highlight successes and promote their crime fighting initiatives.

Crime Stoppers is a global organization working in partnership with community, media and law enforcement to help stop, solve and prevent crime worldwide. Since its establishment in 1976, more than $10 billion in drugs and property have been recovered and more than 1 million arrests have been made. Crime Stoppers helps to solve a crime every 14 minutes, of every day, somewhere in the world.

The Crime Stoppers Tip line is staffed by trained personnel who receive, process and pass on tip information to investigating officers. Callers will never have to identify themselves.

A reward of up to $2,000 is offered to anyone providing information which leads to an arrest for a crime. Rewards may also be made for information leading to the recovery of stolen property, the seizure of illegal drugs or an arrest on an outstanding warrant.

There are three ways to contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers and provide information anonymously on any unsolved crime in rural Manitoba: Call toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS); submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).