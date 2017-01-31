Looking back - 1967: Tom-Boy Store is open for business

Details Published on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

By Cecil Pittman

The Neepawa Press

70 years ago. Thursday, Feb.6, 1947: A delegation composed of W.A. Howden, D.M.D. Geroge Rey and C. T. Pedlar presented petitions containing 130 signatures asking the council to submit a money bylaw to the ratepayers of the town to cover the cost of construction of a modern, up-to-date, 50 bed hospital on present hospital grounds.

60 years ago. Thursday, Feb. 7, 1957: Edgar E. Smee, of Neepawa, Provincial Chairman of CCF, said the local constituency members of the party are planning an act to complain of organizations throughout the district.

50 years ago. Friday, Feb. 17, 1967: Williams Tom-Boy Store was officially opened Thursday morning, when Mayor George Rey cut a ceremonial ribbon. Owner Reg Williams assisted the Mayor, who had earlier congratulated the owner and his staff on the new premises, located at corner of Mountain and Hamilton.

40 years ago. Thursday, Feb. 3, 1977: Elmer J. Wiebe, 41, has been appointed Winnipeg Region Manager for Federated Co-Operatives, effective February 21. Wiebe has been general manager of Neepawa Gladstone Co-Op since 1970, and has a long list of credits within the Cooperative movement. Before assuming the manager’s position at Neepawa, Wiebe was operations manger for Prince Albert Co-Op, prior to that he was F.C.L. hardware merchandising adviser for Saskatoon region. He also has held department manager positions with the Winkler and Plum Coulee Cooperatives.

30 years ago. Thursday, Feb. 8, 1987: Manitoba’s Minster of Highways and Transportation John Plohman was in Neepawa Friday afternoon taking at the Handy Van operators’ conference. The information seminar was organized by Highways and Transportation and was designed to let operators compare notes on the way each community runs the HANDY VAN operations.

20 years ago. Monday, Feb. 3, 1997: Mary Ellen Clark received the Committee Service award of merit to a standing ovation at the annual meeting of the Neepawa and District Chamber of Commerce last Wednesday. Clark was visibly moved when accepting the award, which recognized a lifetime of community service. “It’s an honour to be a part of this community,” she said, choking back tears. “I truly enjoyed the work I have given to you all”. Clark also said it was “humbling” to be nominated by her peers, BETA Sigma Phi. “they’re true sisters for me,” she said.

10 years ago. Monday Feb. 5, 2007: Neepawa will lose the services of one physician when Dr. Johann Raubenheimer closes his practice at Neepawa and District Medical Clinic April 30. Raubenheimer has been with the clinic since the winter of 2002. His departure will leave the town with five practicing physicians – not that bad of a position to be in, said the C.E.O. of Assiniboine Regional Health Authority. “In the immediate short term, this shouldn’t create a problem for patient care,” Penny Gilson said.