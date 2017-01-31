Helping kids to hit the ice

Published on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

A national program has arrived in Neepawa that’s looking to get more kids playing hockey. On Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Yellowhead Hall, 29 children (16 boys - 13 girls) between the ages of 6 to 10 years old were fitted with a full set of hockey equipment as part of the Canadian Tire First Shift program.

Participants paid $199 to get the gear, which included skates, shoulder and shin pads, pants, a helmet and stick. As well, the youngsters will receive six separate hour long instruction sessions teaching them the fundamentals of the game.

First Shift west coast team field manager Jonathan Blais said the program’s goal is to break down barriers that exist for many families.

“There can be some barriers for families initially getting involved with the game for one reason or another. What First Shift is trying to do is break down those barriers,” said Blais. “We are trying to make hockey fun, safe and affordable. Ensuring those who want to learn the game can.”

The Neepawa Minor Hockey Association applied to participate in First Shift last year. On Saturday, the 29 families who signed up to participate had their children fitted head to toe with new Bauer hockey equipment. Association president Jason Sumner said this program allowing those families a chance to see if their kids are serious about the game without forcing them to absorb the expensive initial investment.

“First Shift really helps to introduce new families to the game of hockey in a great way. Sometimes [families] can be a little unable or unwilling to spend the money to first get started, because the initial cost can add up,” noted Sumner. “This simplifies the process and introduces the kids and the parents to local minor hockey programs and proper instruction without requiring that big initial investment. If the kids fall in love with the game, that’s great. If not, then the families put in a reasonable early investment to find out. It’s a positive for everyone.”

Blais added that the retention numbers on a national level have been extremely positive, as between 85-90 per cent of youth who participate in First Shift continue to play the game one to two years later. He said those results are very encouraging.

“The kids seem to be enjoying the game and staying with it, which is what First Shift is all about. It’s gratifying to see these young people picking up the game and falling in love with the sports for years to come,” stated Blais. “Sports like hockey are a great way for youth to learn important lessons such in teamwork, responsibility and comradery. These are valuable life lesson they can use off the ice as well.”

The first on-ice session for the First Shift participants will take place in mid-February.