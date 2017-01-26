BMO supports Victoria Quilts

Details Published on Thursday, January 26, 2017

Photo by Eoin Devereux

Banner Staff

Audrey Heffell of Victoria Quilts Canada accepts a cheque for $1,500 from BMO branch manager Trisha Phinney. The donation, which is from BMO’s Volunteer Employees Grant will assist the local chapter of the national charity in their efforts.

Since 2000, Victoria Quilts Canada been distributing handmade quilts to provide physical and spiritual comfort to cancer patients and survivors. Neepawa is the only Manitoba branch of the organization and made 121 quilts last year.