CWE superstars reach new heights in Gladstone

Details Published on Saturday, January 28, 2017

By Derek Pearson

The Neepawa Banner

It was a night of colorful, flying storytellers in Gladstone on Jan. 19. No, the circus wasn’t in town, it was the superstar professional wrestlers from CWE (Canadian Wrestling’s Elite).

The Winnipeg based promotion made its way to town as part of their New Heights tour, entertaining the crowd with high-flying moves, powerful slams, and slap-stick humour. The seven bout card featured two tag-team matches, a triple threat match as well as one-on-one action, and included appearances by wrestlers spanning the globe, from as far as Japan, to Plumas’ own “The Rebel” Bobby Collins.

Collins announced on social media that this will be his last major tour, as he will be limiting his appearances to local shows only.

Here are the results:

1) “All American” Alex Anthony defeated Kody Lane.

2) “Tornado” Tony Kozina was victorious in triple threat match against Roy “Flash” Gordon and “Tasty” Travis Cole.

3) “Hotshot” Danny Duggan and “The Mercenary” Garrison Creed defeated the team of “The Canadian Crusher” AJ Sanchez and “The Hitman For Hire” Mr. Grim.

4) “Fabulous Creebird” Kevy Chevy scored an upset over The Bullet Club’s “Crown Jewel” Chase Owens in was an extremely close and controversial call by the official.

5) Shane Sabre bested The Beer City Bruiser following a spear.

6) DDT Star “The Japanese Beast” Shigehiro Irie tapped out “Wisconsin Strong Style” TW3.

7) The Cannon Clan (CWE Tag Team Champion “The Rebel” Bobby Collins and “The Crazed Cowboy” Jacob Creed) beat the super duo of ROH Alumni ACH and Mr. Inkredible.

The next CWE tour is scheduled to return to Gladstone on May 4.