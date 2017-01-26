Carberry council thanks public works for small cleanup

Details Published on Thursday, January 26, 2017

By Gloria Mott

RM of North Cypress-Langford

Carberry Town Council met on Jan. 10. Two bylaws are being prepared concerning the new Recreation Facility. The first is to set a mill rate to generate $60,000 towards the funding of the New Recreation Area and Facility and it required a decision to proceed, so that a public hearing can be scheduled, which must be held before the bylaw is given first reading. Council agreed that since the RM has already agreed to go ahead with their matching $60,000 undertaking, it was necessary to proceed as well.

The second bylaw is for a Special Services Levy – again in connection with the new recreation complex. Looking at the expected costs, this will be a levy on a per household basis of $50 for 2016, and rising by $10 for 2017 and again in 2019 etc. The levy bylaw can cover a period of five to seven years, so it might best be worded to cover until 2022. Council agreed to present the idea to the public hearing in February.

The date for the Tax Sale was set as October 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. This aligns with the RM’s Tax Sale on the same date at 9:00 a.m.

Public Works is looking at the purchase of a new tractor which will be used at the lagoon in summer, and will have some attachments which will enable it’s use in winter to blow snow directly into trucks. This should streamline snow clearing methods and realize some significant savings in time and wages.

Recent developments and concerns about the Old Bank Building were discussed.

Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba sent word that at their rate of $168.32/tonne of recycling. Carberry will receive a total of $48,179 in four quarterly instalments.

On the subject of snow handling, it was agreed that the small Public Works crew had done a phenomenal job over the recent heavy snowfalls during the holiday season. Our streets have been kept open and clear far better than any in the region and thanks are due.

Accounts totalling $264,888.65 were approved for payment.