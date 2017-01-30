Want to go on a blind date?

Details Published on Monday, January 30, 2017

By Debbie Unger

Neepawa Public Library

Love is in the air at the Neepawa Library! We love books and since it’s fun to introduce readers to new authors and titles, we’re offering Blind Date With a Book.

Here’s how it works. On our shelves by the fireplace, we have a number of books wrapped in paper to cover the title and author name. You take it home, unwrap it and introduce yourself to a new author or a new genre. There may be something under that paper that you have looked at and wanted to read and just never tried before, or it may be something completely new to you. So, what do you think? Take a chance – who knows what new romance might develop between you and that blind date?

And for the younger set, we’re offering Storytime, which has always been about love of books. Bring your preschool age children on Friday mornings at 11:00 am for read-aloud stories, rhymes and crafts. No registration is required – just bring your enthusiasm and imagination.

“As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.”

— John Green, The Fault In Our Stars