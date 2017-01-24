Oh deer! Neepawa divided over visitors

Each night, as dusk falls, Neepawa sees its population grow, but not everyone is happy about the visitors. For the last month, the town has become a popular hangout for deer who feast on trees, shrubs and birdseed.

Starting early this month residents at the edge of town began noticing deer visiting their yards. Now though, they are being seen throughout the town, including major thoroughfares. At dusk on Jan. 13, one area resident saw three deer travelling west on Hamilton, crossing Mountain Ave. on a green light. Another resident saw one deer go from the alley at the Vivian Hotel, down Hamilton St. to First Ave., where it waited for a second one. The pair then ran north and through the yard between St. Dominic’s Catholic Church and Knox Presbyterian.

According to Manitoba Sustainable Development, formerly Conservation, the cold and heavy snow experienced this month hampers animals’ ability to find food and escape predators. These conditions can drive them into town, where there are food sources, as well as cleared roadways and fewer predators.

The deer appear to be drawn to town and are especially fond of cedars. Their eating habits are causing anger and frustration on the part of home owners anxious protect their properties.

Lorne Wahoski, who lives at the north end of town by the hospital, said the deer, which usually come in herds of 14 or more at a time, are getting to be a problem. He’s counted 22 in his yard at once, eating his 15’ high cedars, despite them being wrapped. “They’re destroying everything,” he said. Besides his trees, Wahoski is concerned about the feces the deer are leaving behind on the lawn where his grandchildren play. “It’s terrible… [It’s] not appropriate,” he explained.

Wahoski has tried contacting Manitoba Sustainable Development about the situation, but despite being routed to three different offices, has yet to get a response about his options. “We’re not a game refuge,” he said.

Some though, like Valerie Wilson who lives near the former CN property, enjoyed seeing the deer. “Let’s enjoy these deer in town,” she said, adding, “I’ve seen elk in Jasper and deer in Waterton Lakes, it is not something that would ever bother me.” The deer arrive in her yard most nights between 8 p.m. and midnight and have been eating the trees, as well as the birdseed she puts out for the birds.

While the deer have caused some destruction of the town’s vegetation, so far, that’s the extent of the damage. Spruce Plains RCMP acting Staff Sgt. Mark Morehouse said they haven’t yet been called to any accidents or incidents involving the deer.

Whose problem the deer are seems to be unclear. Neepawa CAO Colleen Synchyshyn said that council has discussed the issue briefly, “It’s on their radar,” she said. At this point, she explained there’s little the Town can do– it’s illegal to discharge a firearm in Town and baiting, or feeding, the deer requires permission from Sustainable Development and a very careful consideration of potential unintended consequences. “We recognize it’s an issue,” she said.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Sustainable Development explained their concern with providing a feeding location outside of town. “The province absolutely does not support feeding wildlife. It is dangerous and often more harmful to them, for a variety of reasons,” he explained.

According to a spokesperson for Sustainable Development, “Conservation officers do their best to limit any dangerous animal-human conflict, but may not be able to devote time to chasing deer out of a populated area.” He added that if any animal is injured, or becomes a threat to people or the community, officers have a variety of options at their disposal.