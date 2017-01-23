Chamber of Commerce celebrating 117th year at AGM

Details Published on Monday, January 23, 2017

By Miranda Leybourne

The Neepawa Banner

The Neepawa Chamber of Commerce has moved into its 117th year as an organization and will be celebrating, as well as looking back on last year’s progress, with their annual general meeting on Jan. 30.

Scott Dyke, president of the Chamber of Commerce, says he is looking forward to reporting the Chamber’s activities over the last year to its board members, delivering his president’s report and discussing the Chamber’s financial position going into 2017. The nomination and election of new board members will also be taking place at the meeting.

But it won’t be all work and no play – Dyke says there will be a delicious dinner, provided by Jack’d Catering and a few speakers, including Chuck Davidson, the CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, and Tim Wiebe, of Avion Harvest.

“[It’s a] chance to bring our members together and bring them an update to our progress through the year,” Dyke explains. “Typically, in the past, we have averaged between 50 and 60 people at the event, so that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Tickets for the event are available at the Chamber of Commerce office.