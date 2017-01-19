Barn collapses at HyLife Foods

Published on Thursday, January 19, 2017

Banner Staff

Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 a portion of one of the barns at HyLife Foods in Neepawa collapsed due to a combination of wind and snow load. The incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. and no people or animals were injured.

Guy Baudry, chief operating officer, HyLife Foods Division, said that the collapse didn’t bring the roof structure to the ground, which helped avoid any injury to the livestock housed in the facility.

“In short order, the condition was assessed and all precautions to secure the area were taken,” said Baudry. He added, “Necessary safety protocols have been developed to either circumvent the affected area or to safely access those parts of the area that contain assets that might be required in the functioning of the operations.”

The barn was an older structure that the company was planning to upgrade. Baudry said they plan to replace the building.