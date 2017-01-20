NACTV preparing a showcase of talent

Details Published on Friday, January 20, 2017

By Jean Borchardt

Fund Raising Chair, NACTV

The 2017 NACTV Showcase of Talent will be held on Thursday, March 9, at the Roxy Theatre from 7 to 10 p.m. We want this to be the biggest and best talent show of all time.

We are looking for talent from the Neepawa and surrounding area to come forward. We're looking for the following: community choirs, church choirs, Choraliers, HMK Choir, NACI Chorale, family singers, Filippino dancers or performers, fiddlers or dance groups. If you're interested, drop into the NACTV office (former Neepawa Press building) and pick up a registration form and pledge sheet. We need your family and friends to sign your pledge sheets, as this is our major funding raising effort.

Years ago there was a saying, “Uncle Sam needs YOU”, well ours is NACTV needs you to come forward and support our NACTV. The Teledac on the night of the Showcase will list all the names of the people that have supported you on your pledge sheet. We're also hoping people will come to the Roxy and cheer on the Showcase of Talent. Thanks so much.