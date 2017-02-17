Last Train to Nibroc stopping in Neepawa

Gwendolyn Collins (May) and Kristian Jordan (Raleigh). (photo by Leif Norman)

Kaleidoscope Concert Series

The next performance in this year’s Kaleidoscope Concert series will be the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre production of Last Train to Nibroc.

The play is set in December of 1940, on an east bound, cross-country train that carries the bodies of the great American writers Nathaniel West and F. Scott Fitzgerald. On board as well is a shy and religious May and a charming young discharged flyer, Raleigh.

May is a small town girl recently disappointed in love. Raleigh has recently been discharged due to a health condition. The two are indeed sharing a train with F. Scott Fitzgerald and Nathanael West, but the latter are dead and being carried home in baggage!

Raleigh dreams of being an author like his idols on board. May is a religious young lady who dreams of marriage and family. This play is a charming love story about two people simply looking for happiness.

The Kaleidsoscope concert series includes a MTC production every year and they never disappoint. Do not forget this performance Neepawa!

If you have a season pass, this concert was part of your value pack. If not, you can pay $25 at the door if you're an adult or $5 if you're a student.

Last Train to Nibroc will arrive at the Roxy Theatre in Neepawa on Feb. 22, 2017.