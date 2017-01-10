Looking Back 1947: Franklin rink wins provincial curling title

Details Published on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

(Left to right) Skip Don Montgomery, Reg Freeman, Don Kitson and Keith Sinclair

By Cecil Pittman

The Neepawa Press

70 Years Ago - Tuesday, January 9, 1947: Franklin School Rink takes provincial title; wins trip to Saskatoon. Don Montgomery’s Franklin High School Rink won the right to represent Manitoba in the inter-provincial curling competition at Saskatoon.

Runner-up to Dan Davidson event of the high school spiel they were among the eight finalist to play in the special knock out event to determine who would carry Manitoba’s banner. Montgomery defeated Calgary McCnulty’s St. Paul Collegiate Ring 11-9. In the finals of the Dan Davidson Event Montgomery lost to Reid Heinz of Altimonte. Personnel of the rink are D. Montgomery, Reg Freeman, Doug Kitson, and Keith Sinclair.

60 Years Ago - Thursday January 10, 1957: Neepawa school board held it’s inaugural meeting of 1957, Wednesday, January 2 in the office of Captain J. Davidson, secretary-treasurer. Harold Thompson elected last October, was duly sworn in as member of the board. Mrs. P. R. (Marjorie) Murray was elected chairman. Mrs Murray holds the position of the first local lady chairman of the board. Vice-chairman T. Sam Johnson, secretary-treasurer. J. A. Davidson and Geoffrey Pasquil is truancy officer.

50 Years Ago - Friday January 13, 1967: Neepawa Natives consolidated their top place standing in the north division of the SWHL, Wednesday night at Fox Warren when they racked up a convincing 12-6 triumph over the home club. Coach Don Smith’s Pucksters held a 4-1 edge in the scoring after the opening period and were shaded 2-1 in the second session to reduce the margin to 5-3. The high scoring Natives went to town in the final period and fired seven pucks into goalie Ron Lowe’s net while Foxwarren beat Cecil Pittman three times.

40 Years Ago - Thursday January 13, 1977: Peter “Dog” Parrrott, Neepawa Fire Department’s official mascot has been named as honourary citizen of Neepawa. He’s a five year-old Dalmatian who has deep family roots in the fire department, as first his cousin is the Brandon Fire Department’s mascot. The request for the special citation came from the dog’s owner, fire chief Gerald Parrott, for several excellent reasons. Peter has after all been a very loyal member of the fire department for five years now, he never runs at large. He has never set a paw in Rosedale, he has the same first name as the mayor and he never made any “dogaratory” remarks about the mayor or council.

30 Years Ago - Thursday January 15, 1987: Ivan Traill, chairman of the Margaret Laurence Home Committee Ltd., was undeterred that only 45 people showed up for the memorial service held in honour of the internationally-reknowned author, last Saturday at the Neepawa United Church. “It is still important for certain people in town that we have one,” he said “so we had one”. “I think that you will find a lot of people in the community are going to discover she was a pretty important person when they didn’t know it before.” The farewell ceremony for the author know locally as “Peggy” featured euologies delivered by United Church Minister Rev. Jim Penhale, and one of Peggy’s former high school teachers in Neepawa, Millie Musgrove.

20 Years Ago - Monday January 13, 1997: Sixteen year-old Tom Black of Neepawa has been appointed the Neepawa Junior counselor for the War Amps child amputee (Champ) program. As a counselor, Black gives advice and assistance to younger Champs. Black joined the War Amps Champs Program as a youngster. Born missing his right hand and part of his lower arm, Black has been fitted with Myoelectric prosthesis through the War Amps.

10 Years Ago - Monday January 8, 2007: Dustin and Sherry Osborne are the proud parents of Neepawa’s New Year’s baby. Nate Ryder arrived around 10:30 am. on Wednesday, January 3 – right on his due date. However, Sherry admitted that having the first baby of the new year was the last thing on her mind when she went into labour five hours earlier. “I wanted to stay at home as long as I could, (before the baby was born)”. She arrived at the hospital two hours before Nate made his appearance. The baby weighed in at 7 lbs. 14 oz., and was 21 3/4 in. long. Sherry and Dustin are also parents to two other children, a son and a daughter, age 13 and 11. Dustin said both were “extremely excited” to welcome the new arrival.