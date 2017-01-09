Fatal train collision in Arden

Details Published on Monday, January 9, 2017

By Press Staff

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

An Arden area man is dead after his truck collided with a train. Spruce Plains RCMP said that at just after 8:30 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 8, officers responded to a report of an accident at the Boughton Street tracks in Arden.

The initial investigation has determined that the driver, a 68-year-old male from the community, was driving an eastbound pickup truck at a low rate of speed when he approached an uncontrolled railway crossing. The driver attempted to stop, but was struck by a northbound train. Road conditions were icy at the time of the collision.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene. Alcohol is not considered a factor. A RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.