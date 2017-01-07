New Heights coming to Gladstone

Details Published on Saturday, January 7, 2017

By Kate Jackman-Atkinson

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

On Jan. 19, the hottest free agent in professional wrestling will be be making a stop in Gladstone as part of his first ever Canadian tour. Austin-based wrestler ACH will be joining Canadian Wrestling Elite’s (CWE) New Heights Tour, which includes 12 events in 12 days, from Jan. 10 to 21.

This tour is being headlined by ACH, whose athletics have earned him the nickname the "human highlight reel". As of Jan.1, he finished his contractual duties with Ring Of Honor, the second biggest company in North America. This Canadian tour will mark his first appearances as a free agent. Another highlight will be the Canadian wrestling debut of Japanese wrestling star Shigehiro Irie, who wrestles for the internationally known, Japanese-based DDT promotion.

Wrestlers hailing from Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Illinois, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Texas and Japan are all taking part. Manitoba will be represented by "The Rebel" Bobby Collins, who is from Plumas, and Winnipeg-based Danny Warren. Warren is also the tour organizer.

Warren explains, “Every major country in the world has a national wrestling company distinct and represented domestically with homegrown stars and a full touring schedule... except Canada. But that is quickly changing as Canadian Wrestling's Elite continues its massive expansion across the country, with the addition of new markets to the touring schedule.” CWE’s growth is part of an ongoing trend, “Professional wrestling is the hottest it has ever been in Manitoba and Western Canada, which has allowed us, being a Winnipeg-based organization, the opportunity to go on the road and be the only company in North America, outside of WWE, to have a full touring schedule,” he added.

The tours are important, not just for the fans, explains Warren, “These tours are very important to the growth and development of our talent and our brand because as they say, practice makes perfect!” The New Heights Tour will touch down in Gladstone, Jan. 19 at the Gladstone Community Centre. VIP priority access will start at 5:30 p.m., general admission, doors will open at 6 p.m, and the bell will ring at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Gladstone Hotel Restaurant or online at cwetickets.com