Th Dispatch - RCMP looking for help identifying suspect

Details Published on Friday, January 6, 2017

Spruce Plains RCMP

Submitted Article

On Dec. 16, 2016, police observed a vehicle departing the Vivian bar. A traffic stop was conducted to check for driver sobriety. Two occupants were located in the vehicle and the driver displayed possible signs of impairment. The male driver was demanded to provide a sample of breath into a roadside screening device, which he failed. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation of motor vehicle.

Once back at the Neepawa detachment, the male provided two samples of breath with results of 130 and 120 mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. As a result, Peter McIvor, of Sandy Bay, has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

On Dec. 21, 2016, Minnedosa RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision in Minnedosa. It was reported that a male driving a snowmobile had crashed into a tree on Beach Road in Minnedosa. The male was taken to Minnedosa hospital and then taken to Health Science Center in Winnipeg via STARS air ambulance as injuries sustained were serious. As a result of his injuries, the male passed away a couple days later. During police investigation, it was determined that alcohol was a contributing factor in the collision. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

On Dec. 21, 2016, Minnedosa RCMP were called to the Minnedosa Liquor Mart as an unknown male had stolen a bottle of vodka from the store. The identity of the male is not known and a photo was provided of the male. Anyone with information as to the identity of the male from the photo is asked to contact Cst. Adam Reid of the Minnedosa RCMP.

On Dec. 23, 2016, at approximately 12:30 pm, Neepawa RCMP were contacted regarding a vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot driving erratically. As police attended, a vehicle matching its description was seen travelling North on 5th Avenue. Police located the vehicle on Commerce Street, pulling into a driveway. The driver of the vehicle demonstrated possible signs of impairment and provided a sample of breath into a road side screening device, which he failed. The male was brought back to the Neepawa Detachment and provided two samples of breath. Both samples were 140 mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. As a result, Ian Robertson, of Neepawa, has been charged with Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle.

The speeder of the month was caught by Cst. Andrew Cowan of the Neepawa RCMP. Scott Andrews of Saskatoon was travelling 132 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone. Fine amount of $469.25.

Spruce Plains RCMP responded to 224 calls for service in the month of December. As for the year, Spruce Plains RCMP responded to 3,280 calls for service.