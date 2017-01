Neepawa Legion honours Pittman

Details Published on Friday, January 6, 2017

Photo by Eoin Devereux

On Friday, Dec. 16, Neepawa Royal Canadian Legion Branch Number 23 president Brent Hunter presented Cecil Pittman with a certificate of appreciation.

The honour was for Pittman’s continued support of the Legion by decorating the Yellowhead Hall during Remembrance Day. On top of that, Pittman also helps to decorate several local businesses and the Neepawa Town Office during the holiday season.