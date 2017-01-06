Carberry arena undergoing $546,000 upgrade

By Ken Waddell

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

The councils of the Town of Carberry and RM of North Cypress-Langford have passed a joint motion on Dec. 12 to do a major upgrade on the Carberry arena. The arena ice plant, which is a geo-thermal unit, has been deemed to be inadequate going forward. A tender has been received and approved from CIMCO to replace the ice plant at the Carberry Plains Community Centre for $546,970 plus taxes.

There will be a 10 per cent holdback. The renovations are to be funded by $250,000 from the Recreation Reserve and up to $200,000 from the Town of Carberry and the RM of North Cypress-Langford.

If all goes according to plan, the new ice plant might actually be moved some day to a new complex. According to a report in the Carberry News-Express on Dec. 2, a feasibility study has been done. It’s titled, “A new Multi-Use Recreation Facility for Carberry and the RM of North Cypress-Langford. Land was purchased across from the current rec facility abut four years ago. The proposal was unveiled to the community at a meeting on Nov. 25.

The proposed all new facility is planned for a staged building process over many years. It is to include a new arena, a four sheet curling rink, a shooting range, bowling alley, community hall and meeting rooms, soccer pitches, ball diamonds, campgrounds, pool and possibly a skateboard park, dog park and other possible amenities. No cost was reported but based on other community projects of a similar nature in recent years, it could easily be $15-20 million.