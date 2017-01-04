Where are they now? 1958-1959 cheerleaders

By Rick Sparling

For the 1958 to 1959 school year, eight girls from West Park School took part in the cheerleading team.

Bette Kosmolak was born in Minnedosa, but moved to Neepawa in her early teens. After graduating from NACI, she attended St. John's College, University of Manitoba and then moved to Toronto to marry Jim Termarsch. They had two sons, Andrew and Graham. After her divorce, Bette worked in admin for two Universities, York University in Toronto and Royal Roads University in Victoria, BC.

She moved there in 1991 to be closer to her mother and sister. She, Andrew and her mother moved to Cumberland, BC, a charming little village in the forest close to her two grandsons. She now lives in the former Anglican Rectory in Cumberland and promotes art and artists.

Jean Hutton (Bradley) married and had two children and four grandchildren. She worked for 35 years with Hay Decorating (Commercial Contractors) and is now semi-retired. Jean enjoys travel and has a soft spot for abused animals and has four little dogs at home who get lots of attention. Jean resides in Winnipeg.

Margie Crooks (Blaschuk) is married and has three sons and five grandchildren. She worked for 13 years in the private work force and the last 20 years, until 2005, with the Government in accounting and administrative services for Manitoba Health. Margaret lives in the Grand Beach area.

Norma Lindsay married Fred Kosmolak, who passed away in 1984. Norma worked for the University of Manitoba (Engineering Dept.). She has two sons and one grandchild and has retired in Winnipeg.

Cheryl Thurston is widowed and has four children, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is retired and lives in Sidney, British Columbia.

Bette Lynne Wickett married Gary McElmon after leaving Neepawa and lived in Prince Edward Island for four years. They had three daughters and now six grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She moved back to Neepawa and operated the Needle & Thread Sewing Centre and afterwards bought Martin's store and ran that as Stedman's Department Store for 30 years. Bette Lynne sold the store in 1999 and spent many winters in Rio Grande Valley, Texas. She married Keith Strong in 2000 and he passed away in 2016. She continues to reside in Neepawa and likes to travel in her RV whenever possible.

Pat Martin worked in the mental health field and also practiced Classical Astrology for over 30 years. Patricia has three children, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She has lived on both Canadian coasts and is presently living on the east coast, in a village on the Northumberland Strait called Tatamagouche in Nova Scotia.

Esther Mogensen married David Gooding and has two children and two granddogs, Harry and Lily. She is a member of Airbnb, an international rental agency, and rents her home out to families from Australia, Mexico, England, etc and recently rented to Ben Affleck's wife, actress Jennifer Garner and currently to Kate Winslet. Esther's hobby is cooking. She spent 10 years as a volunteer cooking and teaching at the Salvation Army’s Shelter. She has lived, for the past 35 years, in North Vancouver on the waterfront.