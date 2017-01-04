Hair donated in support of cancer patients

Details Published on Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Toines Ignacio (left) and Leann Crammond, of Serenity Hair and Body Studio, in Neepawa.

On Dec. 10, 11-year-old Toines Ignacio cut 14” of her hair to donate to the Canadian Cancer Society. The Grade 5 student hadn’t cut her hair since arriving in Canada on Sept. 26, 2013.

Ignacio loves to have long hair, but wanted to give something back to the country and community who embraced newcomers, like her and her family. The donation was taken to Mary Ellen Clark at Neepawa Health Center, who will send it off.