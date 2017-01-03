Young curlers take advantage of chance to train with champions

Details Published on Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

Last month, the Neepawa Curling Club hosted a very successful two day curling camp.

Christine Pedersen, of the Neepawa Curling Club, contacted Connor Njegovan (program and event assistant at Curl Manitoba) to let him know that they were interested in hosting a Two Day Curling Camp. Njegovan, who curled a season or two with Jeff Stoughton in 2014/2015, and teammate Matt Dunstone, 2013 Canadian Jr. Men’s Champion and bronze medal winner at the 2013 World Junior Championships, came to Neepawa Dec. 3 and 4.

The two curlers worked with a group of 17 kids between the ages of 11-14. The event,attracted young curlers from not just the Neepawa area, but also from Binscarth, Russell, Carberry, Erickson and Onanole.

Young curlers are now getting ready for the Neepawa Club’s Jan. 22 Youth Bonspiel. Anyone looking for information about that event, or to enter, can call Jeff Cook at 841-3309. Check out the Neepawa Curling Club’s Facebook page for more info and photos of their latest activity at the rink as they prepare for one their busiest months!