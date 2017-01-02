PC's to honour Leanne Rowat

Press Release

Riding Mountain Progressive Conservative Association will host a gala evening to recognize retired MLA Leanne Rowat on Monday, Jan. 16 at Shoal Lake Community Hall. Rowat served as the PC MLA for 13 years in the Minnedosa (2003-11) and Riding Mountain (2011-16) constituencies. Leader of the PC Party of Manitoba, Brian Pallister, will be the guest speaker at the banquet.

“Many of my colleagues will be attending the evening, with several who served in the legislature with Leanne expected to share stories of their interaction with her over the years,” says Greg Nesbitt, the current MLA for Riding Mountain.

Cocktails are at 5:30 p.m., with supper to follow at 6:30 p.m. Individual or table tickets for the event are now available from Nesbitt (204-365-7771), Wilf Taylor (204-867-2631), Tyler Fulton (204-842-3353), Harold Reid (204-821-5266) or Michelle Gensiorek at Nesbitt Publishing in Shoal Lake (204-759-2644). A portion of the three-figure ticket price qualifies for a tax receipt.