Rivers Foundation continues to grow

Details Published on Friday, December 23, 2016

By Sheila Runions

Banner Staff

At the seventh annual meeting of Rivers & Area Community Foundation (RACF) it was interesting to note the differences in the financial report, as audited by Sensus accounting. The 2014 audit confirmed $452,313 in assets and $24,731 in expenses; 2015 had $459,600 in assets and only $16,829 as expenses. Treasurer Craig Allison explained the primary reasons for fewer expenses last year.

“In 2014 there was a granting flow-through of $10,000 from Brandon Area Community Foundation to RACF on behalf of Wetland Centre of Excellence. This expense deemed granting is offset by the increased revenue from the flow through portion contributing to 2014 revenues of $33,888 compared to 2015, $24,079. Secondly, in January 2015, the 2014 scholarship recipient of Friends of RCI was presented their cheque and in December 2015 the 2015 recipient received their cheque. With these factors being accounted for, the difference of the 2014 to 2015 audited expenses would be $98.”

He was also pleased to report that in the seven years of providing grants, RACF has supported 28 different groups, several multiple times, to a grand total of more than $93,450.

President Donna Morken read her report, which included the following: In 2016 we continued with the two strategic priorities we had set in June 2014, which was a public daycare facility and the Wetland Centre of Excellence Project. In June Rivers Collegiate [won] a national award for Youth in Conservation by Canadian Wildlife Federation.

July saw the partnership and collaboration between the foundation and Rivers train station take shape as the Burns Foundation $50,000 grant and donated monies were used to repair the roof of the station. On Sept. 23 the foundation took part in a “little leaf lilac shrub planting” in the loco-labyrinth and RV Park.

In October we saw our annual grant review and decision-making meetings take place. This year we received requests exceeding $34,000. We decided to do something different than our usual granting evening and a publicity committee of Donna Falkevitch, Diane Marriott, Michelle McFadden and Al Morken was formed to take photos and have monthly grant stories in the local paper to show people where the grant money goes and what the project is about.

Our foundation once again participated in a 24-hour Giving Challenge that was spearheaded by The Winnipeg Foundation. We received 12 gifts in the amount of $1,825, totalling $2,190 for our community unrestricted fund. The two funds that we look after, the Leonard and Gladys Burt Family Fund and the Society of Friends of Rivers Collegiate, continue to receive gifts throughout the year.

To increase awareness of RACF, Donna Falkevitch created a Facebook page last month. She was pleased to report that in those six weeks 45 people have liked the page and more than 600 people have followed one picture. “It was the Comets photo; they are all younger kids so they share it with their friends and it snowballed into 600-plus followers. But there is no way to know how many people actually view our page unless they like it.” As part of its 2016-17 awareness initiative, RACF’s board also agreed to refresh their website (riversareacommunityfoundation.org); keep watch for that update.

All board members agreed to retain their positions for the next year, so with only the board as pictured, and this reporter, the Dec. 7 annual meeting concluded in 20 minutes. President Morken thanked everyone for coming on the “blustery night” and said, “Merry Christmas and best wishes for a happy and healthy 2017. “