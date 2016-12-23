Libraries receive funding

Riding Mountain MLA Greg Nesbitt announced on Dec. 20 that the Rural Library Technological Sustainability program is providing funding to Minnedosa, Rivers, Rapid City and Russell libraries.

“I am pleased to confirm funding to four libraries within my constituency. These libraries are an important asset to the communities and citizens of all ages and backgrounds.”

The following libraries will receive funding in 2017 to assist in providing technology services to clients: Minnedosa, $3,774.51; Rivers, $2,156.86; Rapid City, $2,156.86; Russell, $2,696.08.

To be considered for this grant, libraries must meet basic technical service standards as detailed in the current program year application form. Funds are distributed under this program based on a set of weighted criteria, including number of municipalities served by the library, number of service points, municipal funding level and populations served.

“Libraries can build bridges between communities, inspire young readers and offer the key that unlocks the imagination,” says Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Rochelle Squires. “We want to ensure the support we provide and the services that are offered are delivered as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

More information on the Rural Library Technological Sustainability program can be found at gov.mb.ca/chc/grants/libraries_rur_tech_grants.html.