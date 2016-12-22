Rivers changes garbage collection

Details Published on Thursday, December 22, 2016

In a continued effort to achieve cost efficiencies and to develop "greener" practices in waste management within Riverdale Municipality, we will soon be implementing further changes to the way we handle household and commercial garbage/recycling. Following the inception of curbside recycling pick up in Rivers, Riverdale Municipality has been considering better practices in waste management that will be cost efficient, promote recycling and prolong the life expectancy of our present landfill.

Effective March 1 Municipal Waste Management (MWM) will be our new service provider for not only residential curb side pickup, but additionally to transfer household waste from the present waste disposal site to a regional waste management site. Rather than being dumped on the ground, household waste at our present site will be placed into large containers and transferred to a regional site on an as needed basis. All other receiving areas of the landfill will remain as is for the immediate future. With regards to curbside pickup, MWM has been contracted to service residential properties only.

In early January, residents will receive a letter outlining this new service, together with an introduction to MWM. With regulations and waste management practices continually changing to protect the environment and to achieve cost efficiencies, we thank you for your past co-operation and we encourage you to embrace this new initiative as we strive to do our part in a much bigger portfolio.