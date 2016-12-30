Adult day program helps seniors active and independent

Details Published on Friday, December 30, 2016

By Kate Jackman-Atkinson

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

As the seasons change, so does the decor in the dining room of Yellowhead Manor and it’s all thanks to the participants in the community’s Adult Day Program. Run by out of Neepawa’s Country Meadows Personal Care Home, the Adult Day Program gives seniors in the community a chance to keep their hands, bodies and minds active.

Coordinator Trish Boersma explains that the goal of the program is to keep seniors living independently, in their own homes for longer. Though many of the program’s 20 clients call the apartments in Yellowhead Manor home, some also live elsewhere in the community.

The program runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday to Friday. The clients are picked up and dropped off by the Handy Van.

Boersma explains that they have different themes and do activities, games and physical activities, such as crafts, bingo or floor curling. The program also benefits the greater community, as the clients decorate the dining room and entranceway of Yellowhead Manor using their crafts.

Most of the participants live alone and the program provides a connection to the outside world. “Social interaction is huge when you live alone,” said Boersma. She explained that a lack of interaction can lead to depression and losing track of time, as days run into nights. These are the two biggest challenges faced by seniors living alone.

Clients are referred to the program through the community’s home care nurse, usually by a family member. The family member fills out a form outlining any health conditions or concerns, which provides information that helps Boersma as she works with the clients.

Right now, the program is full and Boersma said she has a waiting list of eight people. She hopes that one day, they might have the funding to add another day to the program and accommodate the demand in the community.