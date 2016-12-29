Council decision disappoints local company

Details Published on Thursday, December 29, 2016

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

A major change to Neepawa’s garbage and recycling contract has a local company evaluating its next move. TAC Ventures, which has had the Town’s garbage and recycling contract for just under a decade, was not successful in its latest bid effort. Instead, the Town has accepted a bid from Municipal Waste Management (MWM) of Souris. This new deal will see MWM take over the collection of garbage and recycling materials until at least 2019.

Jack Falk, the owner and operator of TAC Ventures said this decision from the Town was disappointing and will force him to cut back on the number of employees he’s able to maintain. TAC currently employs four full-time workers.

As well, Falk believes that this decision will take money out of the community, as an out-of-town company such as MWM isn’t likely to use area businesses for services such as vehicle repairs, for example. Falk noted that TAC is local and when they needed to spend money, they did that locally as well.

The next move for Falk and his business includes exploring legal action, as TAC and MWM have had a confidentiality agreement in place since July 2016. He is speaking with his attorneys to see if that agreement has been breached during the bidding process with the Town of Neepawa.

Falk also expressed gratitude to everyone in the community that has been so supportive of the business over the years. He added that the company continues to operate, but will simply rearrange its business model to focus more on commercial clients and the scrap metal business.